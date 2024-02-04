IOA in active dialogue with Future Host Commission of IOC on hosting 2036 Olympics: Usha

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday said that it is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the country's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's desire to host the 2036 Games during the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14 last year. But, this is the first time the IOA officially said that it has started a formal dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC.

Though the funding for hosting the Games and building infrastructure will come from the government, it's the IOA (as the concerned National Olympic Committee) which has to officially express the country's interest to host the Olympics and enter into a dialogue with the IOC.

"The IOA is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC regarding hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India as per the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister," IOA president PT Usha said in a statement, which was, though, issued on another matter.

Usha was making the statement on the matter of the controversy surrounding the appointment of the IOA Chief Executive Officer.

This was the first time that Usha officially commented on the IOA engaging with the Future Host Commission of the IOC after the Prime Minister's announcement in October last year on India's desire to host the 2036 Olympics.

She had earlier told PTI during the Hangzhou Asian Games in early part of October that India should bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Until recently, cities wanting to host the Olympics had to put together costly proposals and compete with other cities in a bidding process but the system has been overhauled by the IOC following referendum defeats and scandals.

Under the new system, Future Host Commissions will launch informal and confidential exchanges with potential host cities. There will be 'feasibility assessments', which 'highlight opportunities and challenges' to make sure the costs are manageable, and that infrastructure construction plans are in line with environmental and human rights standards.

The Future Host Commissions will then enter into a more 'targeted dialogue' with a specific city. They can recommend that city to the IOC executive board as a 'preferred host'. Then, all the IOC members vote on it.

There is no specific timeline and the candidate cities are in 'continuous dialogue' with the IOC and the Commissions, so that there is no expensive, one-time formal submission.

Australia's Brisbane is the first city to be awarded the Olympic Games (to be held in 2032) under the revamped procedure, with the announcement being made in 2021, a good 11 years before the Games.