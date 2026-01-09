IOA increases annual grants to NSFs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh during its AGM

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday decided to increase the annual grants to National Sports Federations (NSFs) from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on Friday.

The state Olympic bodies will also get an enhanced sum of Rs 10 lakh annually from the earlier Rs 7 lakh.

"The annual grants to NSFs have been doubled from Rs 10 lakh earlier, the grants to state units were also increased," a top official who attended the AGM told PTI.

The AGM brought together representatives of athletes and NSFs, and IOA office-bearers to review the work undertaken during the last few years and to chart the way forward for the Olympic movement in India.

"During the proceedings, the AGM reviewed and noted the significant progress made by the IOA in recent months. Emphasis was placed on strengthening athlete representation through a more empowered Athletes' Commission, ensuring that athletes' voices remain central to policy formulation and decision-making," the IOA said in a statement.

"The House noted important governance reforms introduced to enhance transparency, compliance, and ethical standards in line with international best practices." The AGM of the IOA was being held after a gap of nearly three years. The last AGM was held in March 2023.

The IOA said the AGM highlighted initiatives focused on athlete welfare and education programmes for athletes and support personnel.

"Capacity-building efforts for NSFs and sports administrators were also discussed, alongside increased international engagement aimed at improving exposure, collaboration, and adoption of global best practices," the IOA said.

"Members took note of steps taken towards digital and operational modernisation to improve efficiency, accountability, and communication across the IOA ecosystem." At the commencement of the AGM, the House paid tributes to two former presidents of the IOA and other departed members of the IOA family.

"Members observed a moment of silence in their honour, acknowledging their enduring contributions to Indian sport and expressing heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones." Suresh Kalmadi, who served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011, passed away on Tuesday, while VK Malhotra, who had served as acting IOA chief, breathed his last in September last.

Addressing the AGM, IOA President P T Usha said, "This AGM reflects our collective commitment to reform, transparency, and above all, to our athletes.

"Over the last period, we have taken decisive steps to modernise the IOA and place athlete welfare at the heart of every initiative. Our journey is focused on building a strong, ethical, and globally respected Olympic movement for India." Usha said the AGM concluded with a renewed sense of unity and purpose, reaffirming the IOA's commitment to good governance, collaboration with all stakeholders, and sustained efforts towards the long-term development of sport in the country, guided by the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

"As we honour the legacy of those who guided Indian sport before us, we also reaffirm our resolve to work together -- federations, athletes, and administrators -- to ensure that Indian sport continues to grow with integrity, inclusivity, and excellence," she said.