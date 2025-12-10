IOA, Italy’s CONI sign MoU to strengthen bilateral sports cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in sports with a focus on training, infrastructure sharing and sports science collaboration.

The agreement provides a "structured framework for joint promotion of sports, exchange of expertise and mutual access to each nation's elite sporting infrastructure and high-performance centres for athletes, coaches and sports science professionals".

The signing ceremony was attended by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Today marks a proud moment for the Indian Olympic movement. This partnership with CONI opens new horizons for our athletes to train, learn, and excel within one of the world’s most respected sporting systems," PT Usha, IOA President, said in a release.

"The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and infrastructure will play a pivotal role in elevating India’s global sporting performance. We look forward to a long and inspiring collaboration with our Italian counterparts.” The MoU outlines structured plans for joint training camps, coaching exchanges, collaborative sports science programmes, and development pathways for emerging athletes, signalling a new era of cooperation between the two Olympic committees.

"This partnership arrives at a crucial moment for India’s sporting ambitions. Access to world-class facilities and joint training programmes will significantly strengthen our athletes’ preparation for future Olympic cycles," Mandaviya said.

"The Government of India welcomes this initiative and is committed to supporting meaningful international collaborations that uplift Indian sport." Luciano Buonfiglio, President of CONI, said, "Italy and India share a deep passion for sport, and this MoU represents an important step in strengthening that bond.

"By opening our high-performance facilities and expertise to each other, we are building a bridge of excellence that will benefit both nations’ athletes for years to come. CONI is delighted to join hands with IOA in this forward-looking initiative." PTI ATK DDV