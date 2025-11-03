IOA to give cash rewards to AYG medal winners, 4th place finishers, coaches

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday announced that the gold, silver and bronze medal winners at the recent Youth Asian Games in Bahrain will be given cash rewards of Rs 5 lakh, 3 lakh and 2 lakh respectively in recognition of their achievements.

The fourth place finishers will also receive Rs 50,000 each, while both the gold winning men's and women's kabaddi teams will get Rs 10 lakh each.

Coaches of medal-winning athletes will also get Rs 1 lakh each.

India had finished sixth in the final standings in the October 23-31 Games with 48 medals (13 gold, 18 silver, 17 bronze). Boxing had contributed four gold, while beach wrestling and kabaddi yielded three and two yellow metals.

The IOA said the achievement of the athletes reflects the growing strength and depth of the country's youth sporting ecosystem.

"The IOA recognizes that such performances are the result of sustained effort, rigorous training, and invaluable guidance provided by coaches and support staff. In acknowledgment of these commendable accomplishments, the IOA has decided to felicitate all medal winners, coaches, and athletes who secured fourth positions at a special ceremony to be held shortly," the apex body said in a release.

IOA chief P T Usha said her organisation takes immense pride in the exemplary performance of the young athletes at the third Asian Youth Games.

"Their achievements reflect the future of Indian sport and the potential that lies within our youth. The IOA remains fully committed to providing every possible support to nurture and develop this emerging talent,” she said.

The IOA also acknowledged the efforts of the coaches, National Sports Federations, and support teams who have played a role in this success.