IOC amends Olympic Charter to strengthen its human rights commitments

Mumbai: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday amended the Olympic Charter to strengthen its human rights commitments during the the first day of its 141st Session here.

Advertisment

The IOC Session approved the inclusion of additional wordings relating to the respect of human rights after the executive board made a recommendation to this effect in September this year.

“Additional wording has been included in the Fundamental Principles of Olympism as an overarching commitment to the respect for human rights, specifically in Fundamental Principles of Olympism 1 and 4,” the IOC said.

“The change is a result of the work by the Legal Affairs Commission and its consultation with the Advisory Committee on Human Rights,” it added.

Advertisment

The new wordings in Fundamental Principles of Olympism 1 are 'internationally recognised human rights' and 'within the remit of the Olympic movement'.

In the Fundamental Principles of Olympism 4, 'internationally recognised human rights’ and ‘within the remit of the Olympic Movement' were the new wordings approved by the IOC Session.

"This is a major step in our commitment to the respect for human rights in the Olympic Movement,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

Advertisment

“With this change to the Olympic Charter, we are also sending a strong message to our stakeholders. It marks an important milestone in the IOC’s human rights work.”

The IOC also aligned the Olympic Charter with the Guidelines on Athlete Expression, which were introduced by the IOC EB on April 21, 2021 and applied successfully at the Tokyo Olympic Games and then at the Beijing Winter Games.

The additional wording to Rule 40 makes it clear that all competitors, team officials and other team personnel at the Olympic Games shall enjoy freedom of expression, in keeping with the Olympic values and the Fundamental Principles of Olympism, and in accordance with the Guidelines determined by the IOC Executive Board.

Advertisment

In other decisions, the International Federation of American Football was granted full recognition by the IOC.

Russia’s IOC members Yelena Isinbayeva and Sharmil Tarpishchev were among those absent at the session on Sunday.

IOC Director of Communications Mark Adams said both the members had excused themselves from attending the session.

It was also informed during the proceedings that Salt Lake City in the USA would prefer to host the 2034 Winter Olympics though it will also be available for the 2030 Games.