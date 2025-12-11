IOC approves LA28 Olympic hockey tournaments qualification system

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the qualification system for the women's and men's hockey events at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the sport's governing body FIH announced on Thursday.

As has been the case since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 12 teams per gender will compete at the Games, including host nation USA.

The remaining 11 teams in each category will qualify through the FIH Pro League, the five Continental Championships, and the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

"The highest placed nation in the FIH Hockey Pro League Seasons 2025-26 and 2026-27 will qualify; if the same team that wins the 2025-26 Season also wins the 2026-27 Season, the runner up of the 2026-27 Season will qualify," FIH said.

Additionally, the highest-placed team at each of the five Continental Championships that has not already qualified either as host or through the FIH Pro League will secure a spot.

"Should the nations that qualified through the FIH Hockey Pro League be the highest placed in their continental championships, the next highest placed nation in such continental championship will qualify." The Olympic Qualification Tournaments, scheduled for early 2028, will provide the final pathway. There will be four tournaments (two per gender), each featuring eight teams. The top two teams from each tournament will qualify, completing the line-up for the 2028 Games.