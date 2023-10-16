IOC chief Bach hopes IOA appoints its CEO soon

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) International Olympics Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach is hopeful that the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) will soon appoint its CEO mandated under the constitution.

After the conclusion of the second day’s proceedings of the IOC’s 141st Session, Bach said he had a discussion with IOA president PT Usha and she seems determined to push for the reforms within the Indian body.

"We had a discussion with the newly elected president PT Usha and we were taking stock of the developments. We spoke about the necessary next steps, in particular (about) the appointment of the CEO for the IOA," Bach told the media.

"She was very receptive, she has also undertaken steps within the IOA, so at this moment we are confident that this appointment can come soon." Bach explained the process of the appointment of the CEO and said that more work can be done for the betterment of the IOA and the athletes once the appointment is made.

"They said the nomination commission, being responsible for this, will make the proposal and the executive committee is in the position to make the appointment. From thereon, we can take further work," he said.

"I can only say that PT Usha appears to be very determined to drive these reforms and new steps forward. Also, given her own experience as (an) athlete, she can gain access to the athlete community in a very helpful way for the development of the IOA." Bach reiterated that he was touched by the gesture of several IOC members who urged him to seek a third term as the president of the global body but said it wouldn't be appropriate at this stage to get involved in an election campaign process with the Paris Olympics on the cards.

"I had heard some rumours that some members wanted me to continue my mandate. But I did not expect it to be brought up during the session," said the German with a smile on his face.

"I had a number of conversations with a number of colleagues and (after that) I can conclude there were only two motivations for them which are coming together.

"There are a number of colleagues who feel an election campaign, so early, before the elections, would or is disrupting the preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris, which is also important for the entire Olympic Movement. I would like to avoid this." Bach said the second motivation was that the IOC members wanted to acknowledge the work done under his presidency.

"They all wanted to express their recognition for the work that has been accomplished by the IOC in the last 10 years, they wanted to show their strong support. As I said, I believe it is only human that I felt touched and appreciated very much by this show of support and friendship for me."