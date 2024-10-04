IOC tells NOCs to derecognise boxing bodies that remain tied to IBA, which calls it disturbing

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The IOC has escalated its feud with the International Boxing Association by effectively asking member countries to derecognise national federations that remain aligned to the suspended body, a directive that the IBA lambasted as "unacceptable gaslighting".

In a letter sent to National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on September 30, the IOC reiterated that boxing federations that do not end ties with IBA will be barred from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"NOCs shall no longer affiliate or maintain institutional relations with national boxing federations that are still affiliated to the IBA", the IOC stated in its letter.

"...any boxer whose national federation adheres to the IBA will not be able to participate in the LA28 Olympic Games. The NOC concerned must exclude such a national boxing federation from its members," it warned.

The IOC had issued a similar directive in May, asking NOC's to exclude National Boxing Federations from its membership if they continue to align with the IBA.

The latest development comes a few weeks after the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) voted against breaking away from the IBA to join World Boxing, which has the IOC's backing.

India also joined World Boxing earlier this year but also stated that it was doing so without giving up its IBA membership. The move was criticised by the IBA which warned the country that it cannot expect to sail in two boats.

There hasn't been any clarity on the matter after that.

The IBA, which has been suspended for governance related issues and corruption, was expectedly furious with the IOC's latest missive to NOCs and called it an attempt to violate the independence of federations.

"The letter sent to all National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on 30 September is a testament to the IOC's outrageous political games," the IBA stated a media release.

The body called the letter "deeply disappointing, and on the verge of sporting blackmail." IBA Secretary General and CEO Chris Roberts has written to the NOCs to explain its position on the matter.

"The unprecedented pressure from the IOC towards those NOCs is classed as 'direct interference' to independent IBA members' agendas, who expressed their democratic will to be part of the IBA and a democratically elected President that they trust," it said.

"We urge our National Federations to remain calm, and not to follow these 'gaslighting' intentions of the IOC, who wants to damage boxing. With an attempt to influence members behind the scenes, is not the way we would expect this organisation to operation," it added.

The IBA has not conducted the Olympic boxing competition for the past two editions due to its suspension.

Boxing is currently not a part of the 2028 LA Olympic program.

According to the the IOC, a recognised International Federation needs to be formed by early 2025, as the IBA is no longer seen as a viable choice, to guarantee boxing's inclusion in the LA Games. PTI PM PM APA APA