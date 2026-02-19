IOC to contribute Rs 60 crore for Gorakhpur international cricket stadium

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation Limited will contribute Rs 60 crore towards the construction of the proposed international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur, officials said on Thursday.

An MoU to this effect was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and the company in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said the stadium would not merely be a sports facility but a platform to help emerging talent from eastern Uttar Pradesh reach national and global levels.

He added that the international venue would accelerate sports tourism, investment and economic activity in the region.

The chief minister also noted that an international cricket stadium is under construction in Varanasi, with completion expected in June, while budgetary provisions have been made for the Gorakhpur facility.

Adityanath said the state budget has provisions to establish sports colleges in every division and that the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut is progressing at a rapid pace.

The proposed stadium, estimated at Rs 392.94 crore, will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators and will be developed in line with international standards.

It will feature a modern pitch, practice facilities, floodlights, contemporary dressing rooms, a media centre and advanced sports infrastructure, enabling it to host major international matches. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027.