IOCL to take on ONGC in men’s final of PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) Indian Oil defeated GAIL while ONGC got the better of OIL to set up the summit clash in the men’s team final of the PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament here on Thursday.

Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan powered Indian Oil Corporation’s victory against GAIL whereas J Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri won their respective singles’ matches to set up ONGC’s 2-0 triumph over OIL.

In the men’s singles, Nagal reached the final after he defeated OIL’s Parthiv Kalita 6-1 in the quarterfinal and ONGC’s Ranjeet VM 8-6 in the semifinal.

Ranjeet had earlier beaten Indian star Rohan Bopanna from Indian Oil to 6-4 in the quarterfinals to reach the final four.

Similarly, Vishnu Vardhan defeated his OIL’s Iftikhar Shaikh 6-2 in the quarterfinal and got the better of his ONGC teammate Bhambri 8-6 to make his way into the final.

Results: Men's team (semifinals): ONGC bt OIL 2-0 (Singles: Vishnu Vardhan bt Udit Gogoi 6-2, 6-1; Yuki Bhambri bt Iftikhar Shaikh 6-1, 6-0); IOCL bt GAIL 2-0 (Singles: Sumit Nagal bt Sanchit Varshney 6-0, 6-0; Divij Sharan bt Apoorv Jaiswal 6-0, 6-0).

Men's singles (semifinals): Sumit Nagal (IOCL) bt Ranjeet VM (ONGC) 8-6; Vishnu Vardhan (ONGC) bt Yuki Bhambri (ONGC) 8-6.

Men’s singles (quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal (IOCL) bt Parthiv Kalita (OIL) 6-1; Ranjeet VM (ONGC) bt Rohan Bopanna (IOCL) 6-4; Yuki Bhambri (ONGC) bt Divij Sharan (IOCL) 6-4; Vishnu Vardhan (ONGC) bt Iftikhar Shaikh (OIL) 6-2.

Women's singles (semifinals): Vaishnavi Adkar (BPCL) bt Sohini Mohanty (GAIL) 6-4; Riya Bhatia (IOCL) bt Laxmishree Dandu (GAIL) 6-2.

Veterans’ singles (third round): SKP Bhandari (ONGC) bt Diganta Borah (OIL) 6-1; Amiya Sarkar (ONGC) bt Shidhartha Bharali (OIL) 6-3; Dhruvajyoti Hazarika (OIL) bt James Thomas (BPCL B) 6-0.

Veteran doubles (second round): Rajkumar Dubey/Munesh Sharma (BPCL) bt PT Vijay /Amiya Sarkar (ONGC A) 6-2; Durgesh Singh/Ravinder Pinjarkar (GAIL) bt Murali Krishna/Debashis Chakraverty (HPCL A) 6-3; Hakim Ali/Dhruvajyoti Hazarika (OIL) bt Bubul Das/Krishna Kanta Dutta (NRI) 6-3; Diganta Bora/Shidhartha Bharali (OIL) bt Rashim Chawala/Shrikanth Bhimaneni (HPCL B) 6-1; Manish Kumar/Khushvinder (BPCL B) bt MD Zahiri /Prashant Rathore(GAIL) 6-5(1). PTI DDV BS BS

