IOC's Executive Board puts boxing on hold, modern pentathlon and weightlifting get recommendation

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board said on Friday that since the IOC has not recognised any governing body for boxing, the inclusion of the sport for Los Angeles 2028 has been put on hold, while recommending the inclusion of modern pentathlon and weightlifting.

Advertisment

The announcement was made here after the conclusion of the two-day Executive Board meeting of the IOC, which will be followed by the 141st session of the IOC from October 15-17, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IOC Session has also been proposed to add cricket (T20) along with four other sports -- squash, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and baseball-softball -- for the LA Games 2028, which would merely be a formality since they have been cleared by the Executive Board.

"The IOC EB also reviewed the status of three sports which were not part of the initial sports programme (boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting) following the decision by the IOC Session in February 2022 to approve the inclusion of 28 sports on the initial sports programme of the Olympic Games LA28," the IOC said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisment

"Following the IOC Session's decision to withdraw the recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the IOC has not recognised another governing body for Olympic boxing," the IOC said in the statement.

"Therefore, any decision regarding the inclusion of boxing on the LA28 sports programme is put on hold," the statement added.

The IOC EB informed that horse riding (equestrian show jumping) has been replaced by obstacle racing as one of the events in modern pentathlon.

Advertisment

"The IOC EB recommends its inclusion on the LA28 sports programme, acknowledging the replacement of horse riding with obstacle racing and the optimisation work conducted by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) to reduce costs and complexity,"the IOC said.

"Without the replacement of horse riding with obstacle racing, the sport would not have been included in the programme," IOC added.

For weightlifting, the IOC EB said that the recommendation was made following a decision on anti-doping management by the International Weightlifting Federation.

"The IOC EB recommends its inclusion on the LA28 sports programme following the decision by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to delegate its anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency (ITA) and its sanctioning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at least until the end of 2028," the IOC said. PTI DDV AH AH