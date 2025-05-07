IOC's online channel livestreams KIYG

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Continuing a recently-formed partnership with the International Olympic Committee's official digital platform, the Khelo India Youth Games are being livestreamed on the IOC's online channel.

The Games are underway in five cities of Bihar and New Delhi. Olympics.com partnered with Khelo India for the first time in the Winter Games held in Leh (Ladakh) and Gulmarg (J&K) in January and March this year.

The highlights of the ongoing Games are available on Eurosport, a channel owned by Discovery. The feeds are being produced by national broadcasters Doordarshan.

"We are delighted to host the livestream from Khelo India Youth Games 2025 on Olympics.com. It is such an exciting event and we are thrilled to be able to show it to our audience and help amplify the excitement from Bihar," Kostas Karvelas, General Manager of Olympics.com/Olympic Channel said in a press release issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

KIYG is a multi-sport showpiece for under-18 athletes.

More than 10,000 participants are involved in 27 medal sports and one demonstration sport (esports). The Games will end on May 15.