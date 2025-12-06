IPBL: Hyderabad Royals stun Chennai Super Warriors to reach final

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Hyderabad Royals staged a comeback from 0-2 down to topple Chennai Super Warriors 4-2 in Qualifier 1, sealing their spot in the final of the Indian Pickleball League here on Saturday.

A resurgent Mumbai Smashers then defeated Lucknow Leopards in the Eliminator with an identical score to advance to Qualifier 2.

A three-way tie for fourth meant a Play-In preceded the knockouts, with the Global Pickleball Federation President Javier Regalado in attendance.

With Grand Rallies played to 25, Mumbai Smashers edged Capital Warriors Gurgaon 25–24 in the opener, then backed it up with a composed 25–22 win over Bengaluru Blasters to secure fourth place and seal their spot in the playoffs.

In the final placement rally, Bengaluru defeated Gurgaon 25–21 to finish fifth.

In the Qualifier, first-placed Chennai Super Warriors faced the second-ranked Hyderabad Royals for a direct ticket to the final.

Mitch Hargreaves gave Chennai the perfect launch, winning the men’s singles 15-11 before teaming with Harsh Mehta to repeat the scoreline in the men’s doubles for a 2-0 lead.

The women’s singles brought the headline showdown -- unbeaten Roos van Reek versus Megan Fudge.

Fudge came out firing, dominating the kitchen line to lead 7-3, but van Reek clawed back to 7-7. But Fudge closed out a 15-13 upset, handing van Reek her first singles loss of the league.

Hyderabad carried that momentum into the women’s doubles, where Fudge and Shreya Chakraborty held off a late Chennai push to win 15-13 and level the tie.

Hyderabad rose to the moment in a tense Grand Rally, overturning a brief lead for Chennai to prevail 21-17 and book their place in the final, sending their opponent to Qualifier 2. Fudge and Newell were named the Players of the Tie.

Later, Mumbai Smashers and Lucknow Leopards met in the Eliminator, with a spot in Qualifier 2 on the line and the loser bowing out.

The DUPR world No. 3 Quang Duong beat Ryler DeHeart 15-8 before returning with Ammol Ramchandani to edge a tense 15-14 golden-point thriller in the men’s doubles and give Mumbai a 2-0 lead.

Lucknow clawed back through Mihika Yadav, who defeated Allison Harris 15-10, and then levelled the tie as Bates and Naomi Amalsadiwala claimed the women’s doubles 15-11.

The deciding Grand Rally threw up a point-for-point contest, with Mumbai keeping nerves for a 21-18 win.

Mumbai advanced to Qualifier 2 to face Chennai Super Warriors while Lucknow exited the competition. Duong and Yadav claimed the Players of the Tie honours. PTI PDS PDS DDV