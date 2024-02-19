IPBL, IBS announce 'BoxingBay Fight Nights', first tour in Hyderabad from Feb 29

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) The inaugural tour of BoxingBay Fight Nights, a collaboration between the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL), Indian Boxing Council (IBC) and actor Rana Daggubati's SouthBay, will begin here on February 29.

The inaugural BoxingBay tour will feature four fight nights, with the first event kicking off on February 29 at the Prost Brewpub here.

Professional boxers from Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh will be competing with each other across various weight classes in the first event.

The event is being promoted by SouthBay, which is a multimedia enterprise which promotes arts, sports, literature, music, shows, and cinema.

"BoxingBay is a far-reaching step to popularise boxing, and make it a household name in India. We will extend the excitement of professional boxing beyond breweries and clubs to include schools, colleges, malls, and community events, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

"Our vision is to foster the popularity of boxing nationwide, making it a sport that connects with every individual”, IBC President Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja said in a media release.

The event will be streamed by Southbaylive and World Boxing Council (WBC) social channels.

The BoxingBay Fight Nights aims to integrate professional boxing into the pop culture of India. The later legs will feature the top 20 professional boxers from across the world, battling it out for pride and glory.

"BoxingBay Fight Nights is more than just a series of sporting events; it's a cultural movement designed to infuse a new wave of energy into the sport of boxing.

"The Hyderabad Tour symbolises a new era in the Indian sporting as well as entertainment landscape to grow the boxing fans community in the city and nationwide," Rajeev, Co-Founder of SouthBay, said. PTI APA ATK ATK