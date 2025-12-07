IPBL: Mumbai Smashers beat Hyderabad Royals to win title

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Mumbai Smashers defeated Hyderabad Royals 5-1 to win the Indian Pickleball League here on Sunday.

Mumbai started stronger of the two in the title showdown, with the Quang Duong getting the better of Tejas Gulati 15-4 win.

Later, Duong returned with his men's doubles partner Ammol Ramchandani, edging the Hyderabad duo of Ben Newell and Divyanshu Kataria 15-10 in a gritty battle to put Mumbai 2-0 up.

In need of a miracle, Hyderabad turned to Megan Fudge who shifted gears and won 10 straight points for a 15-5 victory against Sindoor Mittal.

Mumbai, though, hit back in the women's doubles as Allison Harris and Pearl Amalsadiwala came back from 6-8 down to win 15-10.

Mumbai came out roaring in the Grand Rally, taking a 6-1 lead before Hyderabad clawed back at 5-8 to keep the tie alive. But the Smashers refused to loosen their grip, rebuilding a strong cushion at 17-11 and tightening the screws with every exchange.

At 21-14, Mumbai closed it out in style, sealing the championship and completing their fine run.

Duong claimed both the 'Male MVP' and 'Best Men's Singles Player' title, while Fudge earned the 'Female MVP'.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group, said, "Pickleball has the potential to become a mass participation sport. I want to thank all the team owners, players and referees behind the league." Also present on the occasion were Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Result: (Final) Mumbai Smashers bt Hyderabad Royals 5-1 (Quang Duong bt Tejas Gulati 15-4; Quang Duong/Ammol Ramchandani bt Ben Newell/Divyanshu Kataria 15-10; Sindoor Mittal lost to Megan Fudge 5-15; Allison Harris/Pearl Amalsadiwala bt Megan Fudge/Shreya Chakraborty 15-10; Team Mumbai bt Team Hyderabad 21-14). PTI AM AM BS BS