IPL 2025: KKR vs RR match scorecard

Guwahati: Following is the scoreboard of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Royals:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Harshit Rana b Ali 29
Sanju Samson b Arora 13
Riyan Parag c de Kock b Varun 25
Nitish Rana b Ali 8
Wanindu Hasaranga c Rahane b Varun 4
Dhruv Jurel b Harshit Rana 33
Shubham Dubey c Russell b Arora 9
Shimron Hetmyer c Raghuvanshi b Harshit Rana 7
Jofra Archer b Johnson 16
Maheesh Theekshana not out 1
Tushar Deshpande not out 2
Extras: (W-4) 4
Total: (For Nine Wickets In 20 Overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-67, 3-69, 4-76, 5-82, 6-110, 7-131, 8-138, 9-149
Bowling:
Spencer Johnson 4-0-42-1,
Vaibhav Arora 4-0-33-2,
Harshit Rana 4-0-36-2,
Moeen Ali 4-0-23-2,
Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-17-2. (
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Moeen Ali run out 5
Quinton de Kock not out 97
Ajinkya Rahane c Deshpande b Hasaranga 18
Angkrish Raghuvanshi not out 22
Extras: (LB-2, W-9) 11
Total: (For Two Wickets in 17.3 Overs) 153
Fall of Wickets: 1-41, 2-70.
Bowling: Jofra Archer 2.3-0-33-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-32-0, Riyan Parag 4-0-25-0, Sandeep Sharma 2-0-11-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-34-1, Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0, Tushar Deshpande 1-0-7-0.