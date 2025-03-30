IPL 2025: Pat Cummins wins toss, SRH to bat first; KL Rahul makes debut for DC

New Delhi: SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against DC. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam in the first match of this Sunday's double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Heading into this contest, DC will be high on confidence after beating Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting thriller to open their season. SRH on the other hand crashed against the same opposition in their last match after beginning the season brilliantly with a win against Rajasthan Royals.

DC have got a huge boost with the return of star batter KL Rahul and they will look to sign off from Vizag with another victory. Delhi's top order will be under the radar after a below-par performance in the game against Lucknow.