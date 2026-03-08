IPL 2026 to begin on March 28, as schedule suspense continues

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will begin on March 28, with the opening match set to be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, industry sources said on Sunday.

The final is scheduled for May 31.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier informed franchises that the tournament would start on March 26. The start date and final were later pushed back by two days after internal discussions within the IPL Governing Council.

The delay in announcing the full schedule is learnt to be linked to venue availability and logistical issues in some states, including assembly elections.

The upcoming season will follow the usual format, with 10 teams playing across multiple venues in a home-and-away structure before the playoffs and final.

Bengaluru was picked to host the opener after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the previous edition. The venue is also expected to host other key matches, including possible playoff games.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has indicated that the schedule may be released in phases as clarity is still awaited on election dates in states such as Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The first phase, covering the opening 13 to 20 days of fixtures, is expected to be announced shortly. The remaining matches are likely to be released once the required clearances are in place.

The delay has kept franchises and broadcasters waiting on final operational plans, including travel, security and broadcast logistics.

Teams, however, have already started preparations, with player camps and practice sessions underway ahead of the tournament.

IPL remains one of India’s biggest annual media and advertising properties, drawing strong viewership and brand spending across television, digital streaming and sponsorships.

The 2026 season is expected to build on the momentum of recent editions, which have delivered strong monetisation through media rights and fan engagement.