IPL auction: Arshdeep bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, Rabada goes to GT for Rs 10.75 crore

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Nov 24 (PTI) Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of Rs 18 crore from Punjab Kings via the Right to Match card while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans in the IPL mega auction here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Chennai Super Kings started with the first bid for Arshdeep, whose base price was Rs two crore.

Eventually, after an intense bidding war, the seamer was bought back by Punjab Kings who exercised the right to match option to complete the deal.

This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai. PTI AH PM AH PM PM