IPL auction: Harshal, Shardul in top base price bracket as 333 players to go under hammer

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore with 333 players vying for 77 slots during the Indian Premier League auction scheduled in Dubai on December 19.

Harshal, during an auction two years back, had gone for Rs 10.75 crore, after a stellar IPL season that also saw him get into the national team.

The IPL Governing Council handed the franchise a list of 1166 and after all the franchises gave their wish-list, it was pruned to 333. Out of them, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas and two from associate nations.

The 10 franchises can collectively spent up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Among the 77 slots available, 30 are earmarked for the overseas players and Australians will once again be in demand although likes of World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins, final hero Travis Head, keeper Jos Inglis, star pacer Mitchell Starc are all in Rs 2 crore category.

Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Someone who can evoke a lot of interest will be unknown keeper-batter from England Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who has a base price of Rs 40 lakh and has been known for his big-hitting prowess across the leagues.

There is Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, back in the auction pool along with teammate and find of the World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka, who can attract some handsome bids.

The usual suspects like Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, the ever-injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all young pacers, who believe in plying their trade from IPL to IPL, are priced between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh.