IPL auction strategy: What kind of players will teams bid for and why

Dubai: The mini auctions of IPL have always been intriguing because of high demand-short supply ratio of players, especially, quality Indian talent.

There could be some eye-popping deals for players, who would have struggled otherwise to attract attention in the mega auction.

Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams:

1) Chennai Super Kings Purse Left: Rs 31.4 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Josh Hazlewood Shardul Thakur was earlier with the CSK and is a seasoned Indian campaigner, who can bowl at death and chance his arms coming in at No. 8. CSK could go up to Rs 10 crore and upwards for Shardul.

They would also look at an Indian batter to replace Ambati Rayudu and may look at veteran Manish Pandey for bargain buy as there aren't too many experienced Indians listed in the auction roster. If they want to bolster pace department then Josh Hazlewood is an option.

2) Delhi Capitals Purse Left: Rs 28.95 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga Delhi Capitals' weakest link is their Indian collection of batters and poor is under-statement for the kind of assortment they have got right now. Delhi state team opener Priyansh Arya, who played some whirlwind knocks during the SMAT T20, and two unknown but highly talked-about youngsters from UP -- Sameer Rizvi and Swastik Chikkara could be keenly watched. The duo was brilliant in the UPCA T20 league.

On a tacky Feroze Shah Kotla track, Harshal Patel is a seasoned campaigner, whose slower ones could cause damage.

3) Gujarat Titans Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Whatever they do, even Gujarat Titans fans would agree that there can't be a replacement of Hardik Pandya as a whole package. Shardul Thakur at best would be a 50 to 60 percent replacement. Rachin Ravindra could be a choice but then Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan will take first three spots in batting order.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel.

What KKR needs immediately is a couple of good pace bowlers, preferably one among Australia's Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins or Jos Hazlewood along with Harshal Patel, who is always a handy option.

5) Lucknow Super Giants Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma LSG would look at another quality fast bowling option apart from Mark Wood. Starc, Hazlewood and South African Gerald Coetzee are three options readily available. Among left-arm pacer, there is Nandre Burger and Dilshan Madushanka. Among uncapped Indian batters, there is Railwayman Ashutosh Sharma, who scored 12-ball-50 in SMAT.

6) Mumbai Indians Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal MI doesn't have too much money but its scout will make a bargain buy in terms of uncapped Indian players. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has made quite an impression and was also part of MI's talent development squad. In terms of foreign spinners, there is Wanindu Hasaranga.

7) Sunrisers Hyderabad Purse Left: Rs 34 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone With not many Indian players in the roster, Shardul and Harshal could well be their choice too and they can bid deep. But they would need at least one good foreign pacer and one more top-order batter - preferably Indian.

8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar RCB freed Rs 10.75 crore paid to Harshal Patel in order to bid for a overseas pacer and the three Australian pacers will be much in demand. With Mo Bobat joining the RCB ranks, it will be interesting to see if Englishmen Gus Atkinson or Reece Topley get good bids.

9) Punjab Kings Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra Punjab Kings have two overseas slots left and if they follow their old trend of going for the flavour of the season, then Rachin Ravindra could be a potential pick and they have the money to go the distance for the Kiwi.

However what they need urgently is a quality Indian pacer and the three options are Harshal, Shardul and Umesh Yadav.

10) Rajasthan Royals Purse Left: 14.50 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan Royals have always had a good clutch of youngsters picked from domestic tournaments and rigorous trials.

All those who have performed in Syed Mushtaq Ali, TNPL, UP Premier League will have a good chance of getting deals.