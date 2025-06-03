Sports

IPL Final: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against RCB, teams unchanged

Shreyas Iyer Wins the toss against RCB

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final here on Tuesday. Both teams are fielding unchanged eleven from their previous games. The IPL is assured of a new champion in its 18th edition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood 

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

