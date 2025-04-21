IPL is the best opportunity for Gill to perform under pressure, take bold decisions: GT's Rashid

New Delhi: Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan says the pressure of performance in IPL is more than the World Cup and Shubman Gill as the leader of Gujarat Titans has a great opportunity to take bold decisions to prove his credentials as a great captain.

Rashid, who plays under Gill at Gujarat Titans, spoke highly of his skipper saying he has all the qualities to be a great leader.

"Shubman has a very bright future as a leader, not just as a batter but in the way he thinks and understands the game," Rashid said on JioHotstar's special series 'Gen Gold'.

"He comes with a plan. He's very calm, and when you see him on the ground-the way he manages the team, the bowlers, and the overall environment, he has all the qualities to be a great leader.

"He's captaining in such a big league, and the pressure here is even more than the World Cup. This is the best opportunity for him as a captain to perform under pressure and take bold decisions," said the 26-year-old wily leg-spinner.

Talking about his own brief stint with Titans as skipper when Hardik Pandya was indisposed, Rashid said the opportunity during the 2022 season helped him grow as a leader which helped him do national duty even better.

"It was a dream come true. That experience helped me grow, not just in the league but also when I returned to lead Afghanistan. I started thinking differently," he said.

"Compared to 4–5 years ago, I had a shift in mindset. That leadership stint helped me and played a part in Afghanistan reaching the semi-finals in 2024 (of the T20 World Cup). The IPL exposes you to different conditions and situations that test and shape you into a better leader and player." Rashid said it has become extremely challenging for the bowlers in the slam-bang format where the batters now adopt a high-risk approach.

"As a bowler, you have to work twice as hard now. You need to be smarter and ready for any situation. Sometimes, you might start your over with a six, but you have to figure out how to end it under 10 runs.

"It's in the bowler's hands to control the situation. A lot of extra hard work is needed in the nets. Earlier, bowlers weren’t mentally prepared for such aggressive batting. But now, many are coming with new plans and strategies," he said.