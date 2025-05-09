IPL resumption: Why scrapping of Asia Cup in September is best option for BCCI

New Delhi: The currently suspended Indian Premier League's 16 remaining games can be completed during a 10 to 12-day window in September as the Asia Cup is now uncertain due to the rising armed hostilities between India and Pakistan.

It would be a miracle if the Asia Cup, which is supposed to be hosted by India (at a supposedly neutral venue), goes ahead, given the raging conflict which was triggered by the killing of 26 people in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The nearly non-existent sporting ties are unlikely to resume at any level till tensions ease.

The Asia Cup was given a 19-day window in September, where at least two Indo-Pak matches were to take place apart from the possibility of a final clash between the bitter rivals, which would have assured the broadcasters of high advertising revenue.

"It is extremely bad optics if cricket continues when there is a possibility of war with a rogue nation (Pakistan). Sports can continue when everything is normal. Plus it is very natural for foreign players and coaches to be wary and wanting to return home," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity after the league was suspended indefinitely on Friday.

Incidentally, the Asian Cricket Council is now headed by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the onus will be on him to deal with the financial losses that the Asia Cup cancellation would cause.

It is understood that the BCCI top brass' decision to suspend the league was well thought out call as only a handful of matches are left which can be completed in a 10-day window with possible double-headers.

The options for BCCI?

The IPL has a dedicated window from March end to May end during which no international cricket is scheduled allowing the best of world cricket to ply their trade in the league. Now that the schedule has gone haywire, the BCCI will have to explore the available options.

The Indian team will be touring England from first week of June to first week of August and that schedule cannot be changed.

The only period that looks good right now is between the second and fourth week of September where the BCCI can also negotiate with the various cricket boards to allow their players (except for freelancers who don't need permission) to come back and complete the assignment.

Why not August?

In August, India have a six-match white ball away series against Bangladesh which could have been stalled for IPL. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s 'The Hundred' will be played between August 5 to 31 where most of the top T20 players, who also play in IPL, will be taking part.

Most IPL franchise owners like Reliance and RPSG group have bought stakes in 'The Hundred'.

Also Australia will be hosting South Africa for a six-match white ball series through the month of August so players from both countries won't be available.

Why September is best option

From August 15 till September 22, the Caribbean Premier League will also be held where some of the top West Indies players are going to take part. But during the second week of September, a fair number of West Indies players can be made available for their respective IPL teams.

England and South Africa have a six-match white-ball series from September 2 to 14. Given the cordial relationship that BCCI shares with both the ECB and Cricket South Africa, it can request them to allow the players important to their IPL teams to be released during the window.

After All SA20 is also a league that runs on investment from IPL franchises.

By end of September, India's WTC (World Test Championship) commitments against the West Indies and South Africa will commence followed by a white-ball tour of Australia in October-November.

The IPL could also have been played in December but top Australian players like Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, whose franchises are in play-off contention, will be busy with the Ashes along with some English players.