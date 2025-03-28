IPL scoreboard: CSK vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings’ innings: Rachin Ravindra b Dayal 41 Rahul Tripathi c Salt b Hazlewood 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad c sub (Bhandage) b Hazlewood 0 Deepak Hooda c Jitesh b Bhuvneshwar 4 Sam Curran c Pandya b Livingstone 8 Shivam Dube b Dayal 19 Ravindra Jadeja c Salt b Hazlewood 25 Ravichandran Ashwin c Salt b Livingstone 11 MS Dhoni not out 30 Noor Ahmad not out 0 Extras: 3 (b-1, w-2) Total: 146/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-8, 3-26, 4-52, 5-75, 6-80, 7-99, 8-130 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-20-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-21-3, Yash Dayal 3-0-18-2, Liam Livingstone 4-0-28-0, Suyash Sharma 4-0-32-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-26-0. PTI DDV