IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs RR

Chennai, May 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal c Gaikwad b Simarjeet 24 Jos Buttler c Deshpande b Simarjeet 21 Sanju Samson c Gaikwad b Simarjeet 15 Riyan Parag not out 47 Dhruv Jurel c Thakur b Deshpande 28 Shubham Dubey c Dube b Deshpande 0 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1 Extras: 5 (lb-1, w-4) Total: 141/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-49, 3-91, 4-131, 5-131 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-30-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-28-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-32-0, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-26-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-24-0. PTI MORE DDV