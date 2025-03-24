IPL Scoreboard: DC vs LSG

Visakhapatnam, Mar 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants innings: Mitchell Marsh c Stubbs b Mukesh 72 Aiden Markram c Starc b Nigam 15 Nicholas Pooran b Starc 75 Rishabh Pant c du Plessis b Kuldeep 0 David Miller not out 27 Ayush Badoni c Stubbs b Kuldeep 4 Shardul Thakur run out (Axar) 0 Shahbaz Ahmed c sub (T Vijay) b Starc 9 Ravi Bishnoi b Starc 0 Digvesh Rathi not out 0 Extras: 7 (lb-2, nb-1, w-4) Total: 209/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-132, 3-161, 4-169, 5-177, 6-177, 7-194 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3, Axar Patel 3-0-18-0, Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2, Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0, Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0. PTI MORE DDV