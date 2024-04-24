IPL Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Noor Ahmad b Warrier 11 Jake Fraser-McGurk c Noor Ahmad b Warrier 23 Axar Patel c Sai Kishore b Noor Ahmad 66 Shai Hope c Rashid Khan b Warrier 5 Rishabh Pant not out 88 Tristan Stubbs not out 26 Extras (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 224 Fall of Wickets: 1-35, 2-36, 3-44, 4-157.

Bowling: Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-33-0, Sandeep Warrier 3-0-15-3, Rashid Khan 4-0-35-0, Noor Ahmad 3-0-36-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-73-0, Shahrukh Khan 1-0-8-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 1-0-22-0. (MORE) PTI APA