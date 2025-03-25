IPL Scoreboard: GT vs PBKS

Ahmedabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid 47 Prabhsimran Singh c Arshad b Rabada 5 Shreyas Iyer not out 97 Azmatullah Omarzai c Arshad b Sai Kishore 16 Glenn Maxwell lbw b Sai Kishore 0 Marcus Stoinis c Arshad b Sai Kishore 20 Shashank Singh not out 44 Extras: 14 (lb-8, w-6) Total: 243/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-79, 3-105, 4-105, 5-162 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1, Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1, Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0, R Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3. PTI MORE DDV