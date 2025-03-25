Sports

IPL Scoreboard: GT vs PBKS

Punjab Kings' batter Shreyas Iyer celebrates with teammate Marcus Stoinis after his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Ahmedabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid 47 Prabhsimran Singh c Arshad b Rabada 5 Shreyas Iyer not out 97 Azmatullah Omarzai c Arshad b Sai Kishore 16 Glenn Maxwell lbw b Sai Kishore 0 Marcus Stoinis c Arshad b Sai Kishore 20 Shashank Singh not out 44 Extras: 14 (lb-8, w-6) Total: 243/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-79, 3-105, 4-105, 5-162 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1, Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1, Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0, R Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3. PTI MORE DDV

