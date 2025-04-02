IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB
Bengaluru: Scorecard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Wednesday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Philip Salt b Siraj 14
Virat Kohli c Prasidh b Arshad Khan 7
Devdutt Padikkal b Siraj 4
Rajat Patidar lbw b Ishant 12
Liam Livingstone c Jos Buttler b Siraj 54
Jitesh Sharma c Rahul Tewatia b Sai Kishore 33
Krunal Pandya c and b Sai Kishore 5
Tim David b Prasidh 32
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 1
Extras: (LB-4,W-3) 7
Total: (For eight wickets in 20 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-13, 3-35, 4-42, 5-94, 6-104, 7-150, 8-169.
Bowling : Mohammed Siraj 4-0-19-3, Arshad Khan 2-0-17-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-26-1, Ishant Sharma 2-0-27-1, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-22-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-54-0.
Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan c Jitesh Sharma b Hazlewood 49
Shubman Gill c Livingstone b Bhuvneshwar 14
Jos Buttler not out 73
Sherfane Rutherford not out 30
Extras: (lb-3, w-1) 4
Total: 170/2 in 17.5 overs
Fall of wickets: 32-1, 107-2
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-23-1, Josh Hazlewood 3.5-0-43-1, Yash Dayal 3-0-20-0, Rasikh Dar Salam 3-0-35-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-34-0, Liam Livingstone 1-0-12-0.