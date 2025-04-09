IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RR

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan c Samson b Deshpande 82 Shubman Gill b Archer 2 Jos Buttler lbw b Theekshana 36 M Shahrukh Khan st Samson b Theekshana 36 Sherfane Rutherford c Samson b Sandeep Sharma 7 Rahul Tewatia not out 24 Rashid Khan c Jaiswal b Deshpande 12 Arshad Khan not out 0 Extras: (B-1 W-17) 18 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1/14 2/94 3/156 4/163 5/187 6/201 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-30-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-38-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-53-2, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-41-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-54-2.