IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants’ Ayush Badoni plays a shot during an IPL match against Punjab Kings Eleven in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Lucknow: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram b Ferguson 28

Mitchell Marsh c Jansen b Arshdeep Singh 0

Nicholas Pooran c Maxwell b Chahal 44

Rishabh Pant c Chahal b Maxwell 2

Ayush Badoni c Maxwell b Arshdeep Singh 41

David Miller c Prabhsimran Singh b Jansen 19

Abdul Samad c Arya b Arshdeep Singh 27

Shardul Thakur not out 3

Avesh Khan not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-32, 3-35, 4-89, 5-119, 6-166, 7-167

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-43-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-26-1, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-22-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-28-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-15-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.

Punjab Kings:

Priyansh Arya c Thakur b Rathi 8

Prabhsimran Singh c Ravi Bishnoi b Rathi 69

Shreyas Iyer not out 52

Nehal Wadhera not out 43

Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5

Total: (For 2 wickets in 16.2 overs) 177

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-110

Bowling: Shardul Thakur 3-0 -39-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-30-0, Digvesh Rathi

4-0-30-2, Ravi Bishnoi 3 -0-43-0, Manimaran Siddharth 3-0-28-0, Abdul Samad

0.2-0-6-0.

