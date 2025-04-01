IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs PBKS

Lucknow: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.
Lucknow Super Giants:
Aiden Markram b Ferguson 28
Mitchell Marsh c Jansen b Arshdeep Singh 0
Nicholas Pooran c Maxwell b Chahal 44
Rishabh Pant c Chahal b Maxwell 2
Ayush Badoni c Maxwell b Arshdeep Singh 41
David Miller c Prabhsimran Singh b Jansen 19
Abdul Samad c Arya b Arshdeep Singh 27
Shardul Thakur not out 3
Avesh Khan not out 0
Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-32, 3-35, 4-89, 5-119, 6-166, 7-167
Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-43-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-26-1, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-22-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-28-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-15-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.
Punjab Kings:
Priyansh Arya c Thakur b Rathi 8
Prabhsimran Singh c Ravi Bishnoi b Rathi 69
Shreyas Iyer not out 52
Nehal Wadhera not out 43
Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5
Total: (For 2 wickets in 16.2 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-110
Bowling: Shardul Thakur 3-0 -39-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-30-0, Digvesh Rathi
4-0-30-2, Ravi Bishnoi 3 -0-43-0, Manimaran Siddharth 3-0-28-0, Abdul Samad
0.2-0-6-0.