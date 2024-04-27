IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RR

Advertisment
Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock b Boult 8 KL Rahul c Boult b Avesh 76 Marcus Stoinis b Sandeep 0 Deepak Hooda c Powell b Ashwin 50 Nicholas Pooran c Boult b Sandeep 11 Ayush Badoni not out 18 Krunal Pandya not out 15 Extras: 18 (lb-2, w-15, nb-1) Total: 196/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-11, 3-126, 4-150, 5-173 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-41-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-31-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-42-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-39-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0. PTI MORE DDV

