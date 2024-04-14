IPL SCOREBOARD: MI vs CSK

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane c Pandya b Coetzee 5 Rachin Ravindra c Ishan Kishan b Gopal 21 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Mohammad Nabi b Pandya 69 Shivam Dube not out 66 Daryl Mitchell c Mohammad Nabi b Pandya 17 MS Dhoni not out 20 Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 206 Fall of wkts: 1-8, 2-60, 3-150, 4-186.

Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 3-0-19-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-35-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-27-0, Akash Madhwal 3-0-37-0, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-9-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-43-2, Romario Shepherd 2-0-33-0.