IPL Scoreboard: MI vs GT

Mumbai: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton c Sai Sudharsan b Siraj 2
Rohit Sharma c Prasidh b Arshad Khan 7
Will Jacks c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid Khan 53
Suryakumar Yadav c Shahrukh Khan b Sai Kishore 35
Tilak Varma c Shubman Gill b Gerald Coetzee 7
Hardik Pandya c Shubman Gill b Sai Kishore 1
Naman Dhir c Shubman Gill b Prasidh 7
Corbin Bosch run out 27
Deepak Chahar not out 8
Karn Sharma not out 1
Extras: (lb-6, w-1) 7
Total: 155/8 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 2-1, 26-2, 97-3, 103-4, 106-5, 113-6, 123-7, 150-8
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 3-0-29-1, Arshad Khan 3-0-18-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-37-1, R Sai Kishore 4-0-34-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-21-1, Gerald Coetzee 2-0-10-1.