IPL Scoreboard: MI vs GT

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan bowls a delivery against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Mumbai: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton c Sai Sudharsan b Siraj 2

Rohit Sharma c Prasidh b Arshad Khan 7

Will Jacks c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid Khan 53

Suryakumar Yadav c Shahrukh Khan b Sai Kishore 35

Tilak Varma c Shubman Gill b Gerald Coetzee 7

Hardik Pandya c Shubman Gill b Sai Kishore 1

Naman Dhir c Shubman Gill b Prasidh 7

Corbin Bosch run out 27

Deepak Chahar not out 8

Karn Sharma not out 1

Extras: (lb-6, w-1) 7

Total: 155/8 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 2-1, 26-2, 97-3, 103-4, 106-5, 113-6, 123-7, 150-8

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 3-0-29-1, Arshad Khan 3-0-18-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-37-1, R Sai Kishore 4-0-34-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-21-1, Gerald Coetzee 2-0-10-1.

