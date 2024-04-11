IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Virat Kohli c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 3 Faf du Plessis c David b Bumrah 61 Will Jacks c David b Madhwal 8 Rajat Patidar c Ishan Kishan b Coetzee 50 Glenn Maxwell lbw b Gopal 0 Dinesh Karthik not out 53 Mahipal Lomror lbw b Bumrah 0 Saurav Chauhan c Madhwal b Bumrah 9 Vijaykumar Vyshak c Mohammad Nabi b Bumrah 0 Akash Deep not out 2 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-8) 10 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-23, 3-105, 4-108, 5-153, 6-153, 7-170, 8-170 Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 1-0-7-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-42-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-5, Akash Madhwal 4-0-57-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-32-1, Romario Shepherd 2-0-22-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-13-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC