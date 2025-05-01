IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton b Theekshana 61 Rohit Sharma c Jaiswal b Parag 53 Suryakumar Yadav not out 48 Hardik Pandya not out 48 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-123 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-42-0, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0 -54-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-47-1, Kumar Kartikeya 2-0-22-0, Akash Madhwal 4-0-39-0, Riyan Parag 2-0-12-1.