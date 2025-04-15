Sports

IPL scoreboard: PBKS vs KKR

KKR's Sunil Narine celebrates with teammates the wicket of PBKS batter Suryansh Shedge at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Mullanpur: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings’ innings:

Priyansh Arya c Ramandeep b Rana 22

Prabhsimran Singh c Ramandeep b Rana 30

Shreyas Iyer c Ramandeep b Rana 0

Josh Inglis b Chakravarthy 2

Nehal Wadhera c Venkatesh b Nortje 10

Glenn Maxwell b Chakravarthy 7

Suryansh Shedge c de Kock b Narine

Shashank Singh lbw b Arora 18

Marco Jansen b Narine 1

Xavier Bartlett run out (Venkatesh/Arora) 11

Arshdeep Singh not out 1

Extras: 5 (b-2, w-3)

Total: 111 in 15.3 overs

Fall of wickets:1-39, 2-39, 3-42, 4-54, 5-74, 6-76, 7-80, 8-86, 9-109, 10-111

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 2.3-0-26-1, Anrich Nortje 3-0-23-1, Harshit Rana 3-0-25-3, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-21-2, Sunil Narine 3-0-14-2. MORE

