IPL scoreboard: PBKS vs KKR

Mullanpur: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings’ innings:
Priyansh Arya c Ramandeep b Rana 22
Prabhsimran Singh c Ramandeep b Rana 30
Shreyas Iyer c Ramandeep b Rana 0
Josh Inglis b Chakravarthy 2
Nehal Wadhera c Venkatesh b Nortje 10
Glenn Maxwell b Chakravarthy 7
Suryansh Shedge c de Kock b Narine
Shashank Singh lbw b Arora 18
Marco Jansen b Narine 1
Xavier Bartlett run out (Venkatesh/Arora) 11
Arshdeep Singh not out 1
Extras: 5 (b-2, w-3)
Total: 111 in 15.3 overs
Fall of wickets:1-39, 2-39, 3-42, 4-54, 5-74, 6-76, 7-80, 8-86, 9-109, 10-111
Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 2.3-0-26-1, Anrich Nortje 3-0-23-1, Harshit Rana 3-0-25-3, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-21-2, Sunil Narine 3-0-14-2. MORE