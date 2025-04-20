IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCB

Mullanpur, Apr 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday. Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya c David b Pandya 22 Prabhsimran Singh c David b Pandya 33 Shreyas Iyer c Pandya b Shepherd 6 Josh Inglis b Suyash Sharma 29 Nehal Wadhera run out (David/Kohli/Sharma) 5 Shashank Singh not out 31 Marcus Stoinis b Suyash Sharma 1 Marco Jansen not out 25 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-62, 3-68, 4-76, 5-112, 6-114 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-26-0, Yash Dayal 2-0-22-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-25-2, Romario Shepherd 2-0-18-1, Suyash Sharma 4-0-26-2. MORE PTI SSC SSC