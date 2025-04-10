IPL scoreboard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings:
Phil Salt run out (Nigam/Rahul) 37
Virat Kohli c Starc b Nigam 22
Devdutt Padikkal c Patel b Mukesh 1
Rajat Patidar c Rahul b Kuldeep 25
Liam Livingstone c Ashutosh b Mohit 4
Jitesh Sharma c Rahul b Kuldeep 3
Krunal Pandya c Ashutosh b Nigam 18
Tim David not out 37
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 1
Extras: 15 (lb-5, w-9, nb-1)
Total: 163/7 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-64, 3-74, 4-91, 5-102, 6-117, 7-125
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-35-0, Axar Patel 4-0-52-0, Vipraj Nigam 4-0-18-2, Mukesh Kumar 3-1-26-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-17-2, Mohit Sharma 2-0-10-1.