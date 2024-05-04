IPL scoreboard: RCB vs GT

Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

GT innings: Wriddhiman Saha c Karthik b Siraj 1 Shubman Gill (c) c Vyshak b Siraj 2 Sai Sudharsan c Kohli b Green 6 M Shahrukh Khan run out 37 David Miller c Maxwell b Sharma 30 Rahul Tewatia c Vyshak b Dayal 35 Rashid Khan b Dayal 18 Vijay Shankar c Siraj b Vyshak 10 Manav Suthar c Swapnil b Vyshak 1 Mohit Sharma run out 0 Noor Ahmad not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-4) 7 Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-10, 3-19, 4-80, 5-87, 6-131, 7-136, 8-147, 9-147, 10-147.

Bowling: Swapnil Singh 1-0-1-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-29-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-21-2, Cameron Green 4-0-28-1, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3.3-0-23-2, Karn Sharma 3-0-42-1. PTI More AYG