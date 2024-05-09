IPL scoreboard: RCB vs PBKS

Dharamsala, May 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Rossouw b Arshdeep Singh 92 Faf du Plessis c Shashank Singh b Kaverappa 9 Will Jacks c Patel b Kaverappa 12 Rajat Patidar c Bairstow b Curran 55 Cameron Green c Curran b Patel 46 Dinesh Karthik c Curran b Patel 18 Mahipal Lomror b Patel 0 Swapnil Singh not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 overs) 241 Fall of wkts: 1-19, 2-43, 3-119, 4-211, 5-238, 6-240, 7-241.

Bowling: Vidwath Kaverappa 4-0-36-2, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-41-1, Sam Curran 3-0-50-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-38-3, Rahul Chahar 3-0-47-0, Liam Livingstone 3-0-28-0. PTI (More) AM AM AM