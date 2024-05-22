Advertisment
Sports

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli c Donovan Ferreira b Chahal 33 Faf du Plessis c Rovman Powell b Boult 17 Cameron Green c Rovman Powell b Ashwin 27 Rajat Patidar c Riyan Parag b Avesh Khan 34 Glenn Maxwell c Dhruv Jurel b Ashwin 0 Mahipal Lomror c Rovman Powell b Avesh Khan 32 Dinesh Karthik c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Avesh Khan 11 Swapnil Singh not out 9 Karn Sharma c Rovman Powell b Sandeep Sharma 5 Extras: (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total: 172/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 37-1, 56-2, 97-3, 97-4, 122-5 154-6, 159-7, 172-8 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-16-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-48-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-44-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-19-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-43-1. PTI More AH AH

Advertisment
Subscribe