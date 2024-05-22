IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs RR

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli c Donovan Ferreira b Chahal 33 Faf du Plessis c Rovman Powell b Boult 17 Cameron Green c Rovman Powell b Ashwin 27 Rajat Patidar c Riyan Parag b Avesh Khan 34 Glenn Maxwell c Dhruv Jurel b Ashwin 0 Mahipal Lomror c Rovman Powell b Avesh Khan 32 Dinesh Karthik c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Avesh Khan 11 Swapnil Singh not out 9 Karn Sharma c Rovman Powell b Sandeep Sharma 5 Extras: (lb-2, w-2) 4 Total: 172/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 37-1, 56-2, 97-3, 97-4, 122-5 154-6, 159-7, 172-8 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-16-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-48-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-44-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-19-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-43-1.