IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs SRH

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Ferguson b Topley 34 Travis Head c du Plessis b Ferguson 102 Heinrich Klaasen c Vyshak b Ferguson 67 Aiden Markram not out 32 Abdul Samad not out 37 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-12) 15 Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 overs) 287 Fall of wkts: 1-108, 2-165, 3-231.

Bowling: Will Jacks 3-0-32-0, Reece Topley 4-0-68-1, Yash Dayal 4-0-51-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-52-2, Vijaykumar Vyshak 4-0-64-0, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-18-0. PTI MORE AM AM AM