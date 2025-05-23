IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Salt b Ngidi 34 Travis Head c Shepherd b Kumar 17 Ishan Kishan not out 94 Heinrich Klaasen c Shepherd b Suyash Sharma 24 Aniket Verma c Kumar b Pandya 26 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Pandya b Shepherd 4 Abhinav Manohar c Salt b Shepherd 12 Pat Cummins not out 13 Extras: (LB-4 NB-1 W-2) 7 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1/54 2/54 3/102 4/145 5/164 6/188 Bowling: Yash Dayal 3-0-36-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-43-1, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-51-1, Suyash Sharma 3-0-45-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-38-1, Romario Shepherd 2-0-14-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS