IPL Scoreboard: RR vs GT

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 game between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

RR innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Wade b Yadav 24 Jos Buttler c Tewatia b Rashid 8 Sanju Samson (c) not out 68 Riyan Parag c Shankar b Mohit 76 Shimron Hetmyer not out 13 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-42, 3-172.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-47-1, Spencer Johnson 4-0-37-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-18-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-43-0, Mohit Sharma 4-0-51-1. More PTI AYG