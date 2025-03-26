IPL Scoreboard: RR vs KKR

Guwahati: Following is the scoreboard of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Harshit Rana b Ali 29

Sanju Samson b Arora 13

Riyan Parag c de Kock b Varun 25

Nitish Rana b Ali 8

Wanindu Hasaranga c Rahane b Varun 4

Dhruv Jurel b Harshit Rana 33

Shubham Dubey c Russell b Arora 9

Shimron Hetmyer c Raghuvanshi b Harshit Rana 7

Jofra Archer b Johnson 16

Maheesh Theekshana not out 1

Tushar Deshpande not out 2

Extras: (W-4) 4

Total: (For Nine Wickets In 20 Overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-67, 3-69, 4-76, 5-82, 6-110, 7-131, 8-138, 9-149

Bowling:

Spencer Johnson 4-0-42-1,

Vaibhav Arora 4-0-33-2,

Harshit Rana 4-0-36-2,

Moeen Ali 4-0-23-2,

Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-17-2. (MORE)