IPL Scoreboard: RR vs PBKS

Mullanpur, Apr 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ferguson 67 Sanju Samson c Iyer b Ferguson 38 Riyan Parag not out 43 Nitish Rana c Maxwell b Jansen 12 Shimron Hetmyer c Maxwell b Arshdeep Singh 20 Dhruv Jurel not out 13 Extras: (LB-2, W-10) 12 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 205 Fall of wkts: 1-89, 2-123, 3-138, 4-185.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-45-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-37-2, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-32-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-48-0. (More) PTI AM AM AM