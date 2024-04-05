IPL SCOREBOARD: SRH vs CSK

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

CSK innings: Rachin Ravindra c Markram b Bhuvneshwar 12 Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) c Abdul Samad b Shahbaz Ahmed 26 Ajinkya Rahane c Markande b Unadkat 35 Shivam Dube c Bhuvneshwar b Cummins 45 Ravindra Jadeja not out 31 Daryl Mitchell c Abdul Samad b Natarajan 13 MS Dhoni not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-54, 3-119, 4-127, 5-160.

Bowling: Abhishek Sharma 1-0-7-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-28-1, T Natarajan 4-0-39-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-29-1, Mayank Markande 2-0-21-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-11-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-29-1.