Sports

IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs GT

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill sets the field during an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill sets the field during an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Hyderabad: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma c Tewatia b Mohammed Siraj 18

Travis Head c Sai Sudharsan b Mohammed Siraj 8

Ishan Kishan c Sharma b Prasidh Krishna 17

Nitish Kumar Reddy c Rashid Khan b Sai Kishore 31

Heinrich Klaasen b Sai Kishore 27

Aniket Verma lbw b Mohammed Siraj 18

Kamindu Mendis c Sai Sudharsan b Prasidh Krishna 1

Pat Cummins not out 22

Simarjeet Singh b Mohammed Siraj 0

Mohammed Shami not out 6

Extras: (LB-2, W-2) 4

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 152

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-38, 3-50, 4-100, 5-105, 6-120, 7-135, 8-135 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17 -4, Ishant Sharma 4-0-53-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-25-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-0, Sai Kishore 4-0-24-2. MORE