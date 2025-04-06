IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs GT

Hyderabad: Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma c Tewatia b Mohammed Siraj 18
Travis Head c Sai Sudharsan b Mohammed Siraj 8
Ishan Kishan c Sharma b Prasidh Krishna 17
Nitish Kumar Reddy c Rashid Khan b Sai Kishore 31
Heinrich Klaasen b Sai Kishore 27
Aniket Verma lbw b Mohammed Siraj 18
Kamindu Mendis c Sai Sudharsan b Prasidh Krishna 1
Pat Cummins not out 22
Simarjeet Singh b Mohammed Siraj 0
Mohammed Shami not out 6
Extras: (LB-2, W-2) 4
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 152
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-38, 3-50, 4-100, 5-105, 6-120, 7-135, 8-135 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17 -4, Ishant Sharma 4-0-53-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-25-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-0, Sai Kishore 4-0-24-2. MORE